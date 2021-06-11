“Czechoslovak intelligence helped Cuban Revolution to survive” – says top Cold War researcher

Despite more than three decades since the fall of communism, historians are still discovering new information about communist Czechoslovakia and its role in the Cold War. Some of the most interesting discoveries have been made in the realm of intelligence, where the country’s foreign intelligence service played a disproportionately larger role than other Soviet satellites. To find out more, I spoke to Dr. Jan Koura, the head of Charles University’s Cold War Research group, who has done much work in the realm of researching communist-era Czechoslovak intelligence.