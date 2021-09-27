“Havel fed them poems”: New book dives deep into history of Plastic People
The jailing of members and associates of the Plastic People of the Universe famously sparked Czechoslovakia’s Charter 77 human rights movement. The underground rock legends’ discography is the subject of a new book, A Consumer Guide to the Plastic People of the Universe. But it also delves deep into the group’s fascinating history, bringing it to an English-speaking audience. I discussed the publication with its American author Joe Yanosik.