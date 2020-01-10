“There is good, better and then there is the USSR.” – New book depicts life in communist Czechoslovakia through memories of people who experienced it
A new book on Communist Czechoslovakia was launched under the auspices of
the Minister of Foreign Affairs at Prague’s Czernin Palace this week.
Titled Czechoslovakia: Behind the Iron Curtain, it tracks the history of
the communist state, through a combination of narrative, contemporary
pictures and extensive oral history in over 600 pages. It was penned by two
female Slovak academics Dr Gabriela Beregházyová and Dr Zuzana Palovič.
After the official ceremony was ended by a symbolic ringing of keys, I
asked Dr Palovič how the idea to write the publication came about.