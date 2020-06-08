“What was crucial was the hidden conflict with Havel” – Civic Forum’s Jan Urban on 30th anniversary of 1990 elections
Exactly 30 years ago, on June 8 and 9, 1990, the first free elections to
Czechoslovakia’s Federal Assembly in over four decades were held.
Following extremely high turnout, the Civic Forum, which had led the Velvet
Revolution, received 53 percent of the vote. Trailing far behind was the
Communist Party, on 15 percent. Jan Urban was the leader of the Civic
Forum’s candidate list at that time. I asked him if it was a result he
had expected.