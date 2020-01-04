1945-1948: From liberation to Stalinism
In this programme, the eighth in our series mapping this country’s
history through the radio archives, we start with the dramatic events of
the last days of the war in Prague. The radio played a major role in the
Prague Uprising, and through the archives we can map how the city liberated
itself from the German occupiers. In the two years that follow, the radio
archives give us a picture of a Czechoslovakia returning to some kind of
normality, but in February 1948 everything changes. We tell the story as it
was heard on the airwaves.