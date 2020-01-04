1945-1948: From liberation to Stalinism

In this programme, the eighth in our series mapping this country’s

history through the radio archives, we start with the dramatic events of

the last days of the war in Prague. The radio played a major role in the

Prague Uprising, and through the archives we can map how the city liberated

itself from the German occupiers. In the two years that follow, the radio

archives give us a picture of a Czechoslovakia returning to some kind of

normality, but in February 1948 everything changes. We tell the story as it

was heard on the airwaves.