Thirty years ago on this day, February 21, then Czechoslovak president

Václav Havel addressed a specially convened joint session of the United

States Congress. Only a few months earlier, Havel was in prison.

Paradoxically, he devoted much of his historic speech that day appealing to

Washington to help – not Czechoslovakia but the Soviet Union. Doing so,

he said, was the best hope to ensure newfound freedoms.