The accidental diplomat: Dom Joly on his “magical” year in early ‘90s Prague

Today a successful travel writer, Dom Joly is perhaps best known for the hidden camera comedy show Trigger Happy TV, an enormous hit in the early 2000s. But a decade or so before that he spent an eventful year here in Prague, working as a diplomat with the European Commission when Czechoslovakia was going through a period of major change in the early 1990s. Joly discussed his time in the city, an experience he clearly looks back on with true fondness, in a Skype interview from his home in the UK.