Baťamen in Singapore – the story of Silvestr Němec and Baťa’s interwar expansion

The Baťa shoe company is one of the most famous and successful Czech businesses in the world. In large part thanks to its rapid international expansion during the interwar era, which was based around copy-pasting the successful company model abroad through the sending out of special core teams made up of Czech Baťa employees. But how did this work in practice? Jan Beránek has written a book which traces the life of his ancestor Silvestr Němec, who was one of the so-called Baťamen sent to Singapore in the 1930s. His life shows the adventures, but also tragic fate that a young village boy from Czechoslovakia could encounter by working for the shoe company.