Janáček’s Sinfonietta is a remarkable composition distinguished for its celebratory fanfares. It was composed in 1926 in an atmosphere of anticipation of the Seventh Sokol Slet. Janáček wanted it to be mainly an expression of gratitude celebrating the first years of independent Czechoslovakia, so he dedicated his work to the Czechoslovak armed forces. On a deeper level, the composition is also a celebration of Brno.