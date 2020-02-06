Big Air in Kremnica ( 2/7/2020 - 2/8/2020)

The unique snowboard and freeski show in the historical center of Kremnica for all riders, friends and fans of these winter sports will take place in early February, in 2020 from 7th to 8th. Starting new decade, 11th Big Air festival will continue to put as much effort in rising the standard of the whole event as much as it gets. You are invited to a festival with music, concerts, action sports show in the centre of 690 years old beautiful ancient town of Kremnica and a lot of activities for a whole family.