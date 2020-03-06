"Bokami" of Western Tatras ( 3/19/2020 - 3/21/2020)

Liptov's most famous skialp race with international participation is the Western Tatras Bokami. Ski mountaineering fans will have to wait until March, 19th when racers will hit the 3-day race of pairs through the valleys and peaks of the Western Tatras. However, racing the hills on skin-equipped skis is not for the weak. This sport is not just a combination of free skiing, climbing abilities, and navigation. It also requires a good physical and mental condition, and basic ski-alp equipment.