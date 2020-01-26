BUBO Ball – Camera Slovakia ( 1/25/2020 - 1/26/2020)
During weekend at ITF Slovakiatour in Bratislava, the festival of travel films BUBO Ball – Camera Slovakia will offer experience from all corners of the world. Mystic Asia, exotic Latin America, wild Africa, tough Australia, and cool Antarctica. Almost 200 countries of the world will be presented through films, multimedia presentations and photographs from the best Slovak travellers. Prepare yourselves for two days in the company of Experience Hunters.