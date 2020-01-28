The Carnival in Malá Fatra ( 2/8/2020 - 2/22/2020)

Carnival season is the time of parties, balls, festivities and dances. It is the period from Epiphany until Ash Wednesday, followed by forty day fast. Also in Malá Fatra this time is the time of transition from winter to spring associated with dances, carnival parades, carnivals or hog-killing. Malá Fatra region is where the carnival tradition is not just a word or left-over. They are a real celebration and expressions of joy and hospitality. Discover more of Malá Fatra during the carnival, have fun, feast and sing with locals.