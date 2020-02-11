Confectioner Mirka van Gils Slavíková: “Baking is my partner for life“

Mirka van Gils Slavíková is a Czech-born confectioner, holder of the

prestigious French diploma Master of Confectionery Arts. She launched her

successful career in 1980’s Communist Czechoslovakia, but the country

soon became too small for her dreams. She first moved to South Africa and

later to the United States, where she ran a popular pastry store. Today,

Mirka van Gils Slavíková lives in Holland, and besides baking, she also

appears on various TV programmes, writes books and teaches. She is

currently one of the judges on the Czech edition of the popular show the

Great British Bake-Off.