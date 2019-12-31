Czech music highlights of 2019

As the new year arrives we look back at some of the biggest Czech hits of

2019 in Radio Prague International’s New Year’s Eve music show. The

bands and artists include the award winning music legend Karel Gott, Xindl

X, Czechoslovak Superstar finalists Ben Cristovao, Miro Smajda and Emma

Drobná, as well as accomplished veterans Support Lesbiens. Last but not

least, there is Lake Malawi who got into last year’s Eurovision Song

Contest Finals in Tel-Aviv with their song Friend of a Friend.