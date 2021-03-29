Czech New York pt. 2: “Émigrés were accused of being Communist spies”

In Český New York (Czech New York), Martin Nekola describes how the community in Manhattan dissipated after the war, as many Czechs moved out to Astoria and elsewhere. However, the book also documents the fresh influx of notable post-war émigrés to the Big Apple, including some of the leading names in Czechoslovak culture. We discuss them – and in particular the story of actor George Voskovec – in the second part of this two-part interview. But I began by asking Nekola about an earlier Czech community far from the bustle of the city, in a place they named Bohemia.