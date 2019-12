The Sykora Bakery, established in 1903 is a valued “Czech” landmark in

Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The historic bakery in the heart of Czech Village, has

provided the local community with authentic Czech and Moravian delicacies

for over a century now. Apart from the regulars who are addicted to its

housky and kolache, it has greeted Czech and Slovak presidents with rye

bread and salt and hosted President Bill Clinton.