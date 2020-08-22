Czechoslovak Exile Scouting – The movement that binds many émigrés beyond the Cold War

Once a sizeable organisation that stretched across many Western European countries, Czechoslovak Exile Scouting is a relatively little known phenomenon today. However, for many of Czech émigrés it remains the source of some of their most beautiful memories. It was a way of bringing Czechs who had escaped the Communist regime together and maintaining the country’s unique scout identity. Even today, offshoots of the organisation remain valuable tools for keeping the knowledge of Czech language and culture among the second and third generation of émigré children.