Czechs pay homage to student martyr Jan Palach
Czechs have been marking the 51st anniversary of the self-immolation of
Prague university student Jan Palach, who set himself alight in protest at
apathy in the face of the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia.
A memorial ceremony was held in Palach’s hometown of Všetaty, in Central
Bohemia,
where his childhood home recently became a museum in his honour, as well as
in towns and cities around the country many of which have squares or
streets named in his honour.