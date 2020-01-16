Czechs pay homage to student martyr Jan Palach

Czechs have been marking the 51st anniversary of the self-immolation of

Prague university student Jan Palach, who set himself alight in protest at

apathy in the face of the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia.

A memorial ceremony was held in Palach’s hometown of Všetaty, in Central

Bohemia,

where his childhood home recently became a museum in his honour, as well as

in towns and cities around the country many of which have squares or

streets named in his honour.