The 2019 in Incheba Bratislava will traditionally start by the fair of gastronomy and hotel industry Danubius Gastro. The feast for gastronomy lovers belongs into the most important events of its kind in Central Europe and is an prestigious meeting place for owners of restaurants, gastro facilities, hotels, pensions, patisseries, coffee houses, spas and shops. The already 25th edition will only prove the growing trend of support of Slovak food producers.