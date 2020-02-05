The Defectors: Czech-American essayist René Georg Vasicek’s debut novel an exploration of identities, truths and “quantum beings”
Essayist, educator and debut novelist René Georg Vasicek was conceived in
communist-era Czechoslovakia, born in Austria a year after the Soviet-led
invasion of his parents’ homeland, and raised in the pine barrens of
eastern Long Island, New York. His novel The Defectors is a self-described
book of odd and uncanny episodes about people, many of them Czechs, trying
not just to escape reality but “defect” from it.