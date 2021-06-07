Director Denise Waddingham on 75 years of the British Council in Prague

On Sunday June 13 it will be exactly 75 years since the British Council first opened in Prague, with a ceremony attended by President Beneš and other dignitaries. The Communists forced the UK education and cultural outreach institution out of Czechoslovakia in 1950, but it later returned and since the early 1990s has helped thousands upon thousands of Czechs obtain UK qualifications. Just ahead of its 75th anniversary, I spoke to the current director of the British Council in Prague, Denise Waddingham.