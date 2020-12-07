DJ Tomáš Vydra: Sometimes the police would take our vinyl and beat us up

Many Czech music fans will be familiar with the voice of Tomáš Vydra, a DJ who has been sharing his extremely deep knowledge of classic blues and rock on the alternative station Radio 1 for decades. What many may not know is that Vydra was previously a top level professional tennis coach – or that he was locked up with his parents in his early teens when the family returned to normalisation Czechoslovakia after a long stay abroad. We touched on all of those areas and more when he visited our studios recently.