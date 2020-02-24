Eda Kriseová – Part 1: I understood the meaning of normalisation at Jan Zajíc’s funeral
When Eda Kriseová was barred from journalism after the 1968 Soviet-led
invasion she chose an unlikely escape from the grim reality of that time:
voluntary work at an isolated mental hospital. She also wrote in samizdat,
which led to her gradually becoming part of Czechoslovakia’s
anti-Communist dissent. As we will hear, Kriseová – whose husband is
filmmaker Josef Platz – found novel ways to resist secret police
pressure. But the first part of this two-part interview begins with the
author’s early days.