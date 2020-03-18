Eduard Bass’s The Chattertooth Eleven: a football fairy tale for grown-ups and children

Eduard Bass’ The Chattertooth Eleven, a novel about a father who brought

up his eleven sons as a phenomenal football team, is one of the famous

Czech works of fiction. It was published in 1922, the same year that saw

the establishment of the Czechoslovak Football Association, by a former

singer and cabaret director from Prague and has since enchanted generations

of young and adult readers. The book was translated into English already in

1943. Its second English edition was published by Karolinum Press in 2008.