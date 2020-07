CzechMate: In Search of Jiří Menzel is the title of an epic documentary recently released by the UK’s Second Run DVD. Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur’s self-financed project was sparked by his love for one Menzel film and grew into a unique, 448-minute portrait of the Czechoslovak New Wave. I discussed it with Mehelli Modi of Second Run, a large part of whose catalogue comprises lovingly curated classic Czechoslovak films.