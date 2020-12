The Czech-Slovak-French co-production SH_T HAPPENS, directed by FAMU students Michaela Mihályi and Dávid Štumpf, has qualified for the 2021 Oscar nominations. If it succeeds, it will be the second year running that a Czech animated film receives an Oscar nomination after Daria Kashcheeva’s Daughter made the list in 2020. I asked the producer of SH_T HAPPENS, Peter Badač, how he feels about being considered for the Oscars.