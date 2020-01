On Saturday, February 22nd, the village of Terchová, under the statue of Juraj Jánošík, will hold the 19th year of traditional and untraditional farm-horse races and competitions and a show of funny carnival masks in a picturesque surroundings well-known for archaic folk music of Terchová, listed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity since 2013.