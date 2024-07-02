Film critic on why ‘Waves’ received several-minute standing ovation at Karlovy Vary

Jiří Mádl's new film Vlny (Waves) premiered at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival on Monday night to a several-minute standing ovation. The film, set against the backdrop of the Prague Spring and the 1968 Warsaw Pact invasion of Czechoslovakia, tells the story of a group of journalists from Czechoslovak Radio’s foreign service section who strive to continue telling listeners abroad the truth about what is happening under increasingly difficult circumstances. We spoke to film critic Vojtěch Rynda directly from the festival in Karlovy Vary to hear his impressions of the movie.