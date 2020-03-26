Flag expert: Czechs only bring out their flag in emotional times
The national flag of the Czech Republic, which is the same as the flag of
former Czechoslovakia, will celebrate its centenary on March 30th. While
the celebrations of the centenary of Czechoslovakia were grandiose, the
flag’s golden anniversary is likely to pass largely unnoticed,
overshadowed by the coronavirus crisis and other concerns. I spoke to the
country’s leading vexillologist Aleš Brožek about how the flag was
selected, why Czechs only bring it out in turbulent times and how to
prevent hoisting it the wrong way round. I began by asking him how the flag
was selected.