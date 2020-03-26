Flag expert: Czechs only bring out their flag in emotional times

The national flag of the Czech Republic, which is the same as the flag of

former Czechoslovakia, will celebrate its centenary on March 30th. While

the celebrations of the centenary of Czechoslovakia were grandiose, the

flag’s golden anniversary is likely to pass largely unnoticed,

overshadowed by the coronavirus crisis and other concerns. I spoke to the

country’s leading vexillologist Aleš Brožek about how the flag was

selected, why Czechs only bring it out in turbulent times and how to

prevent hoisting it the wrong way round. I began by asking him how the flag

was selected.