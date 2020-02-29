Františka Plamínková: the feminist suffragette who ensured Czechoslovakia’s Constitution of 1920 lived up to the principle of equality

On the 29th of February 1920, the National Assembly of Czechoslovakia

adopted a Constitution formally establishing a democratic republic with

guaranteed equal rights for men and women – including the right to vote.

We look back at the life’s work of suffragette Františka Plamínková, a

feminist teacher and activist turned politician. Together with Milada

Horáková (her protégé and eventual successor in the Senate) she helped

ensure principles of equality enshrined in the Constitution were actually

put into practice.