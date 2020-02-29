Františka Plamínková: the feminist suffragette who ensured Czechoslovakia’s Constitution of 1920 lived up to the principle of equality
On the 29th of February 1920, the National Assembly of Czechoslovakia
adopted a Constitution formally establishing a democratic republic with
guaranteed equal rights for men and women – including the right to vote.
We look back at the life’s work of suffragette Františka Plamínková, a
feminist teacher and activist turned politician. Together with Milada
Horáková (her protégé and eventual successor in the Senate) she helped
ensure principles of equality enshrined in the Constitution were actually
put into practice.