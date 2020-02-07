Gentleman Expo ( 2/7/2020 - 2/8/2020)
One of a kind exhibition in Slovakia, unique event aimed mainly at men, this is Gentleman Expo. The motto of the exhibition is casual – business – event – wedding, that means the Gentleman Expo event will offer inspiration for everyday life as well as products and services aimed at business development and organization of various events and garden parties, eventually weddings. Thus we heartily welcome ladies as well so they can perhaps guide their partners a bit.