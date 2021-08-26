German president honours paratroopers who took part in Operation Anthropoid during visit to Czechia

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is currently on a three-day visit to the Czech Republic. The German head of state is meeting with leading Czech officials, including President Miloš Zeman and Prime Minister Andrej Babiš. In an historic first, he also laid a wreath at the Church of Sts. Cyril and Methodius in Prague – the site of the last stand of the Czechoslovak paratroopers who killed Reichsprotector Reinhard Heydrich.