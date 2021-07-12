The haunting past of Königsmühle has inspired artists and volunteers to put it back on the map

The ruins of Königsmühle or King’s Mill, a dilapidated settlement near the Czech-German border bears testimony of the tumultuous years of the 20th century. Life in the settlement which had only six houses, ended with the expulsion of Sudeten Germans from Czechoslovakia at the end of WWII. The place remained uninhabited for decades, and the houses went to ruin, but their haunting presence attracted Czech tramping enthusiasts and later various artists who are determined to bring it back to life.