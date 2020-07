Soon after Hitler came to power in 1933, Czechoslovakia began planning in earnest to build massive fortifications along the border, akin to the French Maginot Line, to sustain any first onslaught. Among the most famous is the Hanička Fortress in the Orlický Mountains. An imposing section of that fortress – code named Na Mýtině (“at the clearing”) – will soon open to the public for the first time in nearly five decades.