Hynek Pallas on growing up in a Czech cultural hub in Sweden

Journalist and film critic Hynek Pallas grew up in a notable Czech household in Sweden, where his dissident family settled after being forced out of Czechoslovakia. From their home, his father Jiří Pallas ran the label Šafrán 78, releasing music by artists that were banned by the Communists, including such names as Vlastimil Třešňák, Jaroslav Hutka and Karel Kryl. I discussed all this and more with Pallas when he came to our studios on one of his regular visits to Prague.