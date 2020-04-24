Israeli translator Ivan Joel Hajoš: I want to help bridge the Israeli and Czech/Slovak cultures

Ivan Joel Hajoš was born in Czechoslovakia in 1946 and has lived in Israel

since 1969. He used to work as a mathematician and data analyst in a state

research institution. Since his retirement he works as a free-lance

translator from Czech and Slovak into Hebrew and vice-versa. In the third

part of a series of interviews with Israelis with Czechoslovak roots

conducted by the Czech Centre in Tel Aviv she talks to the centre’s head

Robert Mikoláš about his work, his love of the Czechoslovak New Wave and

his plans for the future.