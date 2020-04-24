Israeli translator Ivan Joel Hajoš: I want to help bridge the Israeli and Czech/Slovak cultures
Ivan Joel Hajoš was born in Czechoslovakia in 1946 and has lived in Israel
since 1969. He used to work as a mathematician and data analyst in a state
research institution. Since his retirement he works as a free-lance
translator from Czech and Slovak into Hebrew and vice-versa. In the third
part of a series of interviews with Israelis with Czechoslovak roots
conducted by the Czech Centre in Tel Aviv she talks to the centre’s head
Robert Mikoláš about his work, his love of the Czechoslovak New Wave and
his plans for the future.