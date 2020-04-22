Israeli violin virtuoso Hagai Shaham: I love performing in the Czech Republic

“I spend my time at home - practicing, teaching online and shopping for

food for my family,” says Hagai Shaham, one of Israel’s most talented

violinists. In the second part of a series of interviews with Israelis with

Czechoslovak roots conducted by the Czech Centre in Tel Aviv he talks to

the centre’s head Robert Mikoláš about his daily routine during the

coronavirus crisis, his love of Czech composers and his plans for the

future.