Jaroslav and Alžběta Hofrichter: the enduring power of love

A few years ago I spent an unforgettable day with Jaroslav and Alžběta

Hofrichter. It was 2013, Jaroslav was 93, Alžběta 91, and they were

living in sheltered accommodation for Second World War veterans at

Prague’s Military Hospital. I was there to hear their life story, a tale

of courage, resilience, a touch of luck and, above all, of the enduring

power of love. The Hofrichters were known by their many friends as the

“turtledoves”. Having met them I could see why. If there is an elixir

for a happy marriage, they had found it. Jaroslav spent four years serving

in Britain’s Royal Air Force along with some 2,000 fellow Czechs and

Slovaks, nearly a quarter of whom never came home. At the end of the war,

he returned to Czechoslovakia as a hero, but before long, his record with

the RAF became a thorn in the side of the new communist regime. For most of

the next four decades he and his wife Alžběta were treated with constant

suspicion. Here, in their own words, is the story of Jaroslav and Alžběta

– or Elizabeth – Hofrichter, first broadcast in December 2013. Both

have since died, but they are remembered with great fondness.