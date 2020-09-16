Jaroslav Seifert: Nobel Prize laureate still loved across generations

Jaroslav Seifert was one of the greatest Czech poets of the 20th century and is the only Czech Nobel Prize winner for literature. He started his career as a proletarian poet in the early 1920s, moving on to become one of the leading figures of Czechoslovakia’s avant-garde movement. Seifert is admired for the clarity of his verses but also for his deeply felt love for his country. To this day, he remains one of the country’s most beloved poets.