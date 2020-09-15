Joint Czech-Slovak project seeks to understand return of wildcats
The wildcat was thought to have disappeared from the Czech lands following centuries of hunting and deforestation. However, it has been spotted again in recent years on the Czech-Slovak border. Now environmentalists from the Czech branch of Friends of the Earth and a number scientists have launched a two-year project to monitor the animal in the area. I spoke to the main project coordinator, Mirek Kutal from Friends of the Earth, and began by asking him what the venture aims to find out.