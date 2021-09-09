Keeping Czech alive in Chicago

America’s “Second City” has a long Czech history. Once home to a lively community of immigrants from Bohemia and Moravia, the suburb of Cicero still has a school named after the first Czechoslovak president Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk. Nearby “Cermak Road” honors the memory of Chicago mayor Anton Čermák who challenged the all-powerful mafia in the 1930s. Nevertheless, the struggle to keep the Czech language and traditions alive in the ever-diversifying city is not easy. Vít Pohanka spoke to Klára Moldová, a woman who is trying to do just that.