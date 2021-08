Nicknamed “the pearl of Moravia”, Luhačovice takes great pride in its renowned spas and mineralized cold spring water, which is considered among Europe’s best and sold as a popular medicine in pharmacies throughout the country. Over the years, Luhačovice has retained a uniquely folksy atmosphere and can boast architectural gems built in the early 1900s by the Slovak architect Dušan Jurkovič. It was also Czech composer Leoš Janáček’s favourite retreat.