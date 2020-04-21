Marine archaeologist Eva Grossmann on how she discovered the Byzantine Port of Apollonia

“Everyone was looking north, but topography led me to look south and

that’s how I found the Byzantine Port of Apollonia,” says Czech-born

marine archaeologist and researcher Eva Grossmann. Eva escaped Nazi

persecution when her mother hid her and her elder sister at their

grandfather’s house for the duration of the war. In 1949 the family fled

to Israel where Eva graduated in marine archaeology and Egyptology. In the

first of a series of interviews with Israelis with Czechoslovak roots

conducted by the Czech Centre in Tel Aviv she talks to the centre’s head

Robert Mikoláš about her life during the coronavirus crisis, how she

discovered the submerged Byzantine Port of Apollonia and her avid interest

in marine archaeology even after her retirement.