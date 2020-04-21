Marine archaeologist Eva Grossmann on how she discovered the Byzantine Port of Apollonia
“Everyone was looking north, but topography led me to look south and
that’s how I found the Byzantine Port of Apollonia,” says Czech-born
marine archaeologist and researcher Eva Grossmann. Eva escaped Nazi
persecution when her mother hid her and her elder sister at their
grandfather’s house for the duration of the war. In 1949 the family fled
to Israel where Eva graduated in marine archaeology and Egyptology. In the
first of a series of interviews with Israelis with Czechoslovak roots
conducted by the Czech Centre in Tel Aviv she talks to the centre’s head
Robert Mikoláš about her life during the coronavirus crisis, how she
discovered the submerged Byzantine Port of Apollonia and her avid interest
in marine archaeology even after her retirement.