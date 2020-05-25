In memoriam: Charter 77 spokeswoman, novelist and ‘enemy of the state’ Zdena Tominová
Czech author Zdena Tominová, a Charter 77 spokeswoman who immigrated to
England after the communist government declared her an “enemy of the
state”, has died at the age of 79. Together with her husband, the
philosopher Julius Tomin, she was among the very first signatories of the
human rights petition. Despite being hounded by the secret police, the
banned writer continued to spread samizdat in Czechoslovakia until she went
into exile, after being stripped of her citizenship.