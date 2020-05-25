In memoriam: Charter 77 spokeswoman, novelist and ‘enemy of the state’ Zdena Tominová

Czech author Zdena Tominová, a Charter 77 spokeswoman who immigrated to

England after the communist government declared her an “enemy of the

state”, has died at the age of 79. Together with her husband, the

philosopher Julius Tomin, she was among the very first signatories of the

human rights petition. Despite being hounded by the secret police, the

banned writer continued to spread samizdat in Czechoslovakia until she went

into exile, after being stripped of her citizenship.