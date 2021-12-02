In memoriam: Petr Uhl, Charter 77 co-founder, human rights activist, journalist and politician

Petr Uhl, a co-founder of the Charter 77 human rights movement along with Václav Havel and among the longest-imprisoned dissidents under the communist regime, has died at the age of 80. Although a lifelong leftist, Petr Uhl never joined the party and was among the most vocal opponents of the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia and the persecution of political activists. The dissident, journalist and later politician was widely respected for the courage of his convictions.