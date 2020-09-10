Memories of Jewish Life in Carpathian Ruthenia 100 Years Ago

This year marks the 100 year anniversary of the Treaty of Trianon, which was signed on June 4, 1920, making the region of Carpathian Ruthenia part of the Czechoslovak Republic until 1939. Before and throughout the interwar period, the region was inhabited by one of the largest Jewish populations in Central Europe. William West, who turns 101 years old in September, was born into a Hungarian Jewish family in the town of Velké Loučky, five kilometres outside of Mukačevo in Carpathian Ruthenia. West recalls what life was like in Mukačevo before World War II and the Nazi invasion of Czechoslovakia changed everything.