This time, the Muse on the Water music festival in České Budějovice will be accompanied by the dulcimer music of Milan Brouček. A native of West Bohemia, Mr. Brouček fell in love with the dulcimer as a child during a visit to Slovakia. Despite his parents’ skepticism, he pursued his passion and eventually became a violinist for the Pilsen Philharmonic, founding his own dulcimer band along the way.