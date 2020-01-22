Never Forgotten: Czech Embassy in UK honours WWII soldiers
In connection with this year’s 75th anniversary of the end of World War
II, the Czech Embassy in London has just launched a special project
entitled Never Forgotten. During this year Ambassador Libor Sečka plans to
lay flowers at every known grave and memorial of Czechoslovak soldiers who
died in the UK in the war years, as well as gathering information on the
current state of those sites. I discussed the project with Mr. Sečka on
the phone from London.