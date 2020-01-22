Never Forgotten: Czech Embassy in UK honours WWII soldiers

In connection with this year’s 75th anniversary of the end of World War

II, the Czech Embassy in London has just launched a special project

entitled Never Forgotten. During this year Ambassador Libor Sečka plans to

lay flowers at every known grave and memorial of Czechoslovak soldiers who

died in the UK in the war years, as well as gathering information on the

current state of those sites. I discussed the project with Mr. Sečka on

the phone from London.