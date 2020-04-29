New biography ‘Havel: Unfinished Revolution’ traces intimate, inward journey of Czechoslovakia’s last president

Dr. David Gilbreath Barton, an award-winning American journalist and

psychotherapist, first visited Czechoslovakia in the mid-1980s, “fell in

love with the country”, and moved to Prague in the heady early days of

Václav Havel’s presidency, less than a year after the Velvet Revolution.

His new biography of Czechoslovakia’s last president, Havel: Unfinished

Revolution, is an intimate, sweeping portrayal especially of the dissident

playwright’s underground years and inward journey.