New biography ‘Havel: Unfinished Revolution’ traces intimate, inward journey of Czechoslovakia’s last president
Dr. David Gilbreath Barton, an award-winning American journalist and
psychotherapist, first visited Czechoslovakia in the mid-1980s, “fell in
love with the country”, and moved to Prague in the heady early days of
Václav Havel’s presidency, less than a year after the Velvet Revolution.
His new biography of Czechoslovakia’s last president, Havel: Unfinished
Revolution, is an intimate, sweeping portrayal especially of the dissident
playwright’s underground years and inward journey.